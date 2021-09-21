UrduPoint.com

Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam Meets Punjab CM Buzdar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:08 PM

Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam meets Punjab CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command of PAF, Air Vice Marshal Zafar Aslam met Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister praised the internationally acknowledged professional skills of PAF and termed it the national pride. The government appreciates the PAF's strong role in social development as educational institutions were being established in the province in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force, he noted.

The PAF's role in national development and protection of aerial boundaries was admirableand the nation was proud of the PAF falcons, he added.

