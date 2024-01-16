Airbft Autoshow held at ISRA university

On the directives of Vice Chancellor of Isra University, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization organized an “Auto Show” held here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) On the directives of Vice Chancellor of Isra University, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization organized an “Auto Show” held here on Tuesday.

The guests of the Airbft Auto Show were honoured with souvenirs presented by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi and Former Chancellor, Prof.Dr. Hameedullah Kazi.

Haseebullah Memon, Additional Director of the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), attended the event.

Airbft Auto Show starts with the thrill of undeniable as the venue buzzed with the latest automobiles' revving engines and sleek designs. From sleek sports cars to eco-friendly electric vehicles, the show featured a diverse array of cutting-edge technology, offering a firsthand glimpse into the future of transportation.

