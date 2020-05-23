UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus Says Crashed Pakistani Jetliner First Flew In 2004

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Airbus Says Crashed Pakistani Jetliner First Flew in 2004

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) European aerospace giant Airbus said the crashed A320 aircraft operated by Pakistan International Airlines made its first flight in 2004.

The passenger plane with 99 people on board crashed into a crowded neighborhood near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi. The Sindh provincial health ministry said 66 bodies had been recovered.

"The aircraft ... first entered service in 2004. It has been in operation with Pakistan International Airlines since 2014. The aircraft had logged around 47 100 flight hours," Airbus said in a statement.

The company added that the plane had been powered by CFM56-5B4/P engines, produced by France's Safran Aircraft Engines and US's General Electric. The plane reportedly suffered an engine failure during the landing.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan France Company PIA

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

16 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

16 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

1 hour ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.