Airbus Says Crashed Pakistani Jetliner First Flew in 2004

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) European aerospace giant Airbus said the crashed A320 aircraft operated by Pakistan International Airlines made its first flight in 2004.

The passenger plane with 99 people on board crashed into a crowded neighborhood near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi. The Sindh provincial health ministry said 66 bodies had been recovered.

"The aircraft ... first entered service in 2004. It has been in operation with Pakistan International Airlines since 2014. The aircraft had logged around 47 100 flight hours," Airbus said in a statement.

The company added that the plane had been powered by CFM56-5B4/P engines, produced by France's Safran Aircraft Engines and US's General Electric. The plane reportedly suffered an engine failure during the landing.