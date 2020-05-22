UrduPoint.com
Airbus Says Helping Probe A320 Crash In Pakistan's Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:15 PM

Aircraft maker Airbus said on Friday it was providing assistance in investigating the crash of an Airbus A320 plane of Pakistan International Airlines near Karachi Airport in Pakistan

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Aircraft maker Airbus said on Friday it was providing assistance in investigating the crash of an Airbus A320 plane of Pakistan International Airlines near Karachi Airport in Pakistan.

"We regret to confirm that an A320 operated by Pakistan International Airlines was involved in an accident during flight #PK8303 from Lahore to Karachi on May, 22 2020.

Our thoughts are with all those affected. Airbus is providing assistance to the investigation," the company said on Twitter.

The Airbus A320 crashed into a crowded neighborhood near Jinnah International Airport during a domestic flight from Lahore. The Pakistani civil aviation agency told Sputnik there were 91 passengers on board. Several people have reportedly survived.

