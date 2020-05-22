Airbus Spokesman Says Company Aware of Accident With Passenger Aircraft in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Airbus is aware of the crash of its passenger aircraft in Pakistan but has no further details, a company spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the country's aviation authorities confirmed to Sputnik that there were 91 passengers on board of A-320 plane.

"We are aware of the reports about an accident involving a passenger aircraft in Pakistan. At this time we have no further details," the representative of the company said.