Airbus Team Leaves Pakistani Plane Crash for France After Completing Probe - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) A technical team from Airbus investigating the A320 plane crash near the southern Pakistani city of Karachi left for France on Monday after terminating the probe, media have reported.

The aerospace manufacturer's team arrived in Pakistan in late May to conduct its own probe amid reports that an engine failure was the cause of the tragedy. The carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, as well as an investigative team of France's Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, assisted Airbus in the inquiry.

According to Pakistani broadcaster Geo tv, citing aviation sources, the Airbus team left for France, as it had already collected all the necessary evidence from the site of the crash and investigated the runway.

The Airbus technical advisers are now set to develop an initial report on the incident and the work on decoding the plane's black boxes is to begin on Tuesday.

The broadcaster added that some members of the Pakistani team would also go to France to assist in the decoding process.

On May 22, the passenger plane of Pakistan International Airlines crashed into a crowded neighborhood near the airport in Karachi. The provincial health authorities have confirmed the death of all but two people who were aboard the plane. A dozen people on the ground were hurt.

Following the incident, the Pakistan authorities announced that Airbus had opened a probe into the crash.