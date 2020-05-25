Airbus Team to Arrive in Pakistan Later on Monday to Probe Karachi Plane Crash - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) An Airbus team is expected to arrive in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi later on Monday to investigate the recent deadly crash involving its A320 passenger plane, national media reported.

The aerospace manufacturer will conduct own probe amid reports that an engine failure was the cause of the tragedy, the Geo news channel said.

The carrier, Pakistan International Airlines, as well as Air France will assist Airbus in the investigation.

On Friday, a Pakistan International Airlines jet en route from Lahore with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area near the airport. Only two people survived the accident.

Pakistani authorities have said that they are planning to finish the investigation into the crash in three months.