Open Menu

Aircraft Carrying Pakistan's Humanitarian Aid For Gaza People Arrives In Egypt

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Aircraft carrying Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza people arrives in Egypt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A special aircraft carrying 100 tons of relief goods donated by Pakistan for the suffering people of Gaza arrived in Egypt on Wednesday.

The plane carrying the fifth tranche of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance consisting of winterized tents, tarpaulins and blankets landed at El-Arish International Airport of Egypt.

The relief goods were received by the senior diplomatic officials of Pakistan for their onward delivery to Gaza.

This brings the total humanitarian assistance delivered by Pakistan for people of Gaza to 330 tons, Pakistan's Embassy in Egypt said on its X timeline.

Further deliveries are in the pipeline and will be delivered soon, it added.

This ongoing support underscores Pakistan's continued commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza.

Related Topics

Pakistan Egypt Gaza Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

3 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

12 hours ago
 People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

12 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

12 hours ago
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

12 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

12 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

13 hours ago
 29 candidates to contest in PS-60

29 candidates to contest in PS-60

13 hours ago
 Advocacy group seeks political participation of PW ..

Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election

13 hours ago
 PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab S ..

PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan