Aircraft Carrying Pakistan's Humanitarian Aid For Gaza People Arrives In Egypt
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2024 | 09:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A special aircraft carrying 100 tons of relief goods donated by Pakistan for the suffering people of Gaza arrived in Egypt on Wednesday.
The plane carrying the fifth tranche of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance consisting of winterized tents, tarpaulins and blankets landed at El-Arish International Airport of Egypt.
The relief goods were received by the senior diplomatic officials of Pakistan for their onward delivery to Gaza.
This brings the total humanitarian assistance delivered by Pakistan for people of Gaza to 330 tons, Pakistan's Embassy in Egypt said on its X timeline.
Further deliveries are in the pipeline and will be delivered soon, it added.
This ongoing support underscores Pakistan's continued commitment to addressing urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Gaza.
