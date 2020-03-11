Airforce jet crashes near Shakarparian

A Pakistan Airforce fighter jet on Wednesday crashed into meadows of Shakarparian area in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Airforce fighter jet on Wednesday crashed into meadows of Shakarparian area in Federal capital. The jet was on routine flight when it crashed.

Some high tension wires passing through the area were also damaged when the jet crashed.

Subsequently fire erupted in the bushes of Shakarparian and power supply was suspended to certain areas.

Security and Rescue departments rushed to the scene immediately after the crash, cordoned off the area and started operation. Reasons of crash and losses in this incident are not yet been ascertained.