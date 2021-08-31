UrduPoint.com

Airlifting WHO Consignment To Mazar-e-Sharif Honour For PIA: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:51 PM

Airlifting WHO consignment to Mazar-e-Sharif honour for PIA: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday World Health Organisation's consignment was taken by special flight of Pakistan International Airlines to Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghan city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday World Health Organisation's consignment was taken by special flight of Pakistan International Airlines to Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghan city.

In a tweet, he said it was an honour and privilege for PIA to carry out its operations during such dire times for international organizations. He said this was also a manifestation of their complete faith in PIA's assistance.

The minister said that the WHO was facing challenges due to security and logistics constraints. He said at this time PIA came forward to help and this journey of PIA service was continuing without any fear of danger.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World PIA

Recent Stories

Cutlery export decrease 5.69% during July 2021

Cutlery export decrease 5.69% during July 2021

2 minutes ago
 SBBU to conduct annual examination under SOPs from ..

SBBU to conduct annual examination under SOPs from Ist-September

2 minutes ago
 Surgical city to be set up in Sialkot

Surgical city to be set up in Sialkot

2 minutes ago
 Putin, Lukashenko to Address Press After September ..

Putin, Lukashenko to Address Press After September 9 Meeting - Peskov

2 minutes ago
 CM pays tributes to martyred cops

CM pays tributes to martyred cops

5 minutes ago
 Two cops martyred in encounter

Two cops martyred in encounter

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.