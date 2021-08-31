Airlifting WHO consignment to Mazar-e-Sharif honour for PIA: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday World Health Organisation's consignment was taken by special flight of Pakistan International Airlines to Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghan city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday World Health Organisation's consignment was taken by special flight of Pakistan International Airlines to Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghan city.

In a tweet, he said it was an honour and privilege for PIA to carry out its operations during such dire times for international organizations. He said this was also a manifestation of their complete faith in PIA's assistance.

The minister said that the WHO was facing challenges due to security and logistics constraints. He said at this time PIA came forward to help and this journey of PIA service was continuing without any fear of danger.