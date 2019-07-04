Airport kilings: 2 remanded in police custody for 15 days

(@imziishan)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over two accused, involved in killing of two persons at Allama Iqbal International Airport, to police on 15-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :An anti-terrorism court ATC ) on Thursday handed over two accused, involved in killing of two persons at Allama Iqbal International Airport , to police on 15-day physical remand.

Earlier, North Cantt police produced accused -- Muhammad Shan alias Shani and Arshad Ali -- before ATC Judge Javed Iqbal Warraich.

Investigation officer Nasir Baig submitted that the accused killed two persons at Allama Iqbal airport on July 3, whereas a case had been registered against them.

He submitted that the police had recorded statements of the eye-witnesses under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code besides collecting evidence from the crime scene. He pleaded with the court for 30-day physical remand of the accused for investigation.

However, the court allowed his request to the extent of 15 days and directed for producing the accused on the expiry of the remand term, on July 19.

Besides injuring three persons, the suspects had shot dead their prime target, a passenger, Zain Ali alias Nafees, and a taxi driver in the high security zone of Allama Iqbal International Airport on Wednesday (July 3).

Zain had returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah. He was nominated as an accused in a murder case of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Babar Butt, who was assassinated in March 2017.

Zain was arrested in the murder of the PPP leader in October 2017, but he got bail some two weeks later.