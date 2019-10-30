Airport manager, 2 DTMs suspended for maltreating passengers at IIAP: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday said strict action has been taken over the incident of maltreatment with passengers at the Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

He said the action is taken on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan after receiving the interim report on the incident, a press release said.

The minister said IIAP airport manager Tahir Sikandar, deputy terminal managers (DTMs) Zaheer and Malik Akram have been suspended.

He said a formal disciplinary action would be taken against the officials for not handling the situation professionally.

He said a board of inquiry headed by ASF Director (North) Rawalpindi Brigadier Irfan Zafar has been constituted and the responsible Airport Security Forces (ASF) officials would be dealt under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952.

The minister said the board of inquiry would finalize its proceedings within 10 days.