UrduPoint.com

Airport Operations To Be Revamped, Improved: Salman Sufi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Airport operations to be revamped, improved: Salman Sufi

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Head of Prime Minister's Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi on Saturday night visited Lahore airport to review the facilities being provided to the passengers and inquired about the complaints regarding confiscation of personal goods of travelers.

He directed the customs department to improve its system of receiving and checking the luggage so that passengers could get a satisfactory experience and the personal gifts and foods of travelers should not be confiscated.

Salman instructed the Civil Aviation Authority to immediately provide strollers for children of the passengers and said special rooms should be prepared for the disabled passengers so that they could rest in case of delay in flights.

Reforms regarding new and better airport operations would be announced soon, he told.

Salman said the number of porters at the airports should be increased.

He said in collaboration with the secretary aviation, work had been started to revamp operations of the airports so that best services could be provided to the passengers according to the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Related Topics

Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Best Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 June 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th June 2022

10 hours ago
 Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above ' ..

Irfan Siddiqui asks President Alvi to rise above 'party politics', become symbol ..

19 hours ago
 Govt taking tough decisions in larger national int ..

Govt taking tough decisions in larger national interest: Rana Mashood

19 hours ago
 No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochist ..

No positive case reports for COVID-19 in Balochistan

20 hours ago
 Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing G ..

Turkey Plans to Develop Mechanism for Addressing Grain Issue During Lavrov's Vis ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.