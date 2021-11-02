UrduPoint.com

Airport Police Arrest Accused Pedophile

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:56 PM

The Airport Police Station SHO along with his team arrested an accused pedophile reportedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old child

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Airport Police Station SHO along with his team arrested an accused pedophile reportedly attempting to rape an 11-year-old child.

According to the Police sources, the victim's uncle approached the Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against accused Mureed who allegedly attempted to rape his nephew.

However, on the victim's complaint the Airport Police registered an immediate FIR against the accused.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Pothohar said that incidents of violence and abuse against children and women were intolerable and Rawalpindi Police is pursuing a zero tolerance policy in this regard.

