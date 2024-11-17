Airport Police Arrest Liquor Supplier, Seize 192 Bottles
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Airport Police have arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 192 bottles of liquor from his possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, the supplier was held when police stopped a suspicious vehicle for inspection.
Upon searching the vehicle, a significant quantity of liquor was seized.
The driver, identified as Saeed, was taken into custody, and the vehicle was also confiscated. Police have registered a case against him and further investigation was in progress.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz praised the efforts of Airport police team, commending their dedication to combating illegal activities.
He emphasized that operations to eliminate drug and liquor -related crimes would be continued.
