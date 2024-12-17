Open Menu

Airport Police Resolves Blind Murder’s Mystery

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Airport Police resolves blind murder’s mystery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The Airport Police on Tuesday resolved the mystery of the blind murder of a person whose body was found two weeks ago and arrested his killer.

According to a spokesman for the Rawalpindi Police, the victim, identified as Omar, was a masseur who allegedly sent messages to the wife of the accused, Mazhar.

Mazhar called Omar to his home, where he killed him and disposed of the body in an empty plot in Rahimabad.

The Airport Police traced and arrested the accused using all means including human intelligence.

Meanwhile, the Jatli Police arrested the accused, Waqas, who had killed his sister a few days ago over her marriage issue.

