Airport Security Force (ASF) Foils Currency Smuggling Bid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:54 PM

Airport Security Force (ASF) has foiled a bid to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 95, 00,000 at new Islamabad International Airport

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Airport Security Force (ASF) has foiled a bid to smuggle foreign Currency worth Rs 95, 00,000 at new Islamabad International Airport.ASF have carried out a search operation at Islamabad International Airport and foiled a bid to smuggle foreign currency worth Rs 95, 00,000 from a Chinese national who was going to Dubai through flight EK615.

60,000 US Dollars and 3400 Chinese currency have been recovered from his possession.Suspect also has 11,860 Pakistani rupees.ASF have handed over the suspect to custom department.

