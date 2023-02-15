Airport staff return passengers' lost valuables

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Staff performing duties at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIP) have exhibited exemplary professional responsibilities and honesty by recovering and returning the lost luggage to the passengers who had left their valuable items at the air facilities mistakenly.

The valuables included gold ornaments, foreign Currency, and precious wristwatches that had been handed over to their owners and representatives after verifying through close-circuit camera footages at the IIAP and AIIP, a Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) news release said on Wednesday.

A passenger at the AIIP had left his bag, containing gold bangles, chain/locket, and branded wristwatches, in the luggage trolley.

While an Afghan national had left his bag with US$ 2500 in it at an immigration counter of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at IIAP while departing for Doha, the capital of Qatar.