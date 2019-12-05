Airport staff returns cash-filled pouch to passenger

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :An official of the Multan International Airport Thursday returned a pouch containing cash to a passenger after he forgot it in a washroom at the arrival lounge.

Tariq Zaman, after arrival from Jeddah to Multan by PK-740 flight, went to washroom and left his pouch there.

An official, Kashif Saleem, found it and handed it over to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) international arrival counter staff.

The CAA officials then returned the pouch that was containing Rs 60,000 and 38 Saudi Riyal to the passenger after proper identification.

The passenger thanked the CAA staff for their honesty.