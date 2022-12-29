UrduPoint.com

Airports Conduct Tight Screening Against BF.7

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 29, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Airports conduct tight screening against BF.7

The development has taken place after a recent global resurgence in virus cases, especially in neighboring countries including China and India.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 29th, 2022) The airports have tightened COVID-19 screening after Border Health Services (BHS) directed them in this regard.

The development has taken place after a recent global resurgence in virus cases, especially in neighboring countries including China and India.

The Airport Health Services have been directed to screen by using Antigen Rapid Test every unwell traveller at the airports.

The authorities have issues a notification under which all the focal persons of the BHS have been advised to maintain a heightened level of awareness for the rapid identification, detection, and isolation of any potential cases to prevent further transmission as a part of effective control and prevention measures.

They also advised all the in-charges to strictly implement Infection Prevention Control (IPC) protocols at the points of entry, including disinfection and fumigation of passenger arrival areas and appropriate personal protective equipment (PPES) by the healthcare workers for interruption of transmission.

As part of the national response against the variant at the entry points, a random sampling of all inbound passengers on international flights (2%) has been advised.

The authorities also advised all the airlines to cooperate with its staff in carrying out the testing smoothly, as some passengers often resist being tested.

Earlier, India also reported the detection of several cases of BF.7, a sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is driving the huge COVID surge in China.

Several other countries, including Germany, Belgium, France, Denmark, the US, and the UK have also reported BF.7 sub-variant.

The reports suggested that the sub-variant is highly transmissible variant with a shorter incubation period as it is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant BA.

It also has a higher capacity to cause re-infection and infect vaccinated individuals.

However, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) denied the detection of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 in Pakistan, saying that there is no threat of any new variant of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China France Germany United Kingdom Belgium Denmark Border All Airport

Recent Stories

Babar Azam rules the roost at top of ICC Men’s O ..

Babar Azam rules the roost at top of ICC Men’s ODI ranking

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan struggle to avoid defeat in first Test ag ..

Pakistan struggle to avoid defeat in first Test against England

14 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro Leagu ..

UAE Pro League announces dates for ADNOC Pro League&#039;s round 2

45 minutes ago
 Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrat ..

Infinix brings huge year end discounts to celebrate the New Year!

2 hours ago
 A realme Ode to the Year 2022

A realme Ode to the Year 2022

2 hours ago
 More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qe ..

More than Rs.100 Million fine collected through Qeemat Punjab App; 78,411 out of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.