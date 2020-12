AirSial: first passenger flight to Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) -:The first domestic passenger flight of Air Sial airline, established by Sialkot exporters on self help basis, on Thursday left for Karachi from Sialkot international airport.

A prestigious ceremony was held at Sialkot international airport. Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Ltd (SIAL) Mian Naeem Javaid, CEO Babar Iqbal, Vice Chairman Muhammad Afzal Shaheen, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Chairman Air Sial Fazal Jillani, CEO AirSial Ameen Ahsan, Vice Chairman AirSial Umar Ameer and prominent people from travel trade and saw off the passengers of Airbus A-320 aircraft on its first flight to Karachi.

Chairman SIAL Mian Naeem Javaid said ," Air Sial airline has started its regular domestic passenger flights with three Airbus A-320 aircrafts in Pakistan initially, and later the international passenger and cargo flights would also be started soon".

It may be noted that Prime Minister imran Khan inaugurated Air Sial airline during a prestigious ceremony held at Sialkot international airport on December 09.