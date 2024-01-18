Airspace Violation By Iran Under Investigation: Info Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2024 | 10:53 AM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi has said the government has lodged protest with Iranian authorities over “unprovoked violation” of its airspace, confirming that the “illegal move” is under investigation.
While speaking in a private television talk show, Murtaza Solangi said Pakistan would take appropriate measures while keeping the relevant international laws in the view especially regarding the sovereignty of the state.
To a query, the minister said no political party is being treated discriminately but who were involved in the May 9 incidents, had been arrested and their arrests had nothing to do with the elections.
Murtaza Solangi said the apex court’s decision over the intra-party polls of the PTI would promote democracy within the parties.
