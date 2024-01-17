- Home
- Pakistan
- Airspace Violation: Pakistan decides to recall ambassador from Iran, suspend all high level visits
Airspace Violation: Pakistan Decides To Recall Ambassador From Iran, Suspend All High Level Visits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and suspended all high level visits
following the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran on Tuesday night.
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a televised press statement, said that Pakistan had also conveyed that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who was currently visiting Iran, might not return for the time being.
"We have conveyed this message to the Iranian Government. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being," the spokesperson remarked.
She said that the unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran was a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.
She said that the said illegal act was completely unacceptable and had no justification whatsoever.
"Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," she said.
The spokesperson said that Pakistan had also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Iran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Blast near Quetta hospital leaves five people injured
Pakistan strongly condemns violation of its airspace by Iran
PM vows to provide conducive environment to private sector to flourish businesse ..
Cricketer Khalid Latif enters election arena with TLP ticket
Rashid is likely to Miss PSL 9 due to lower-back surgery
New Zealand clinches T20 series with a 45-run victory over Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Iran1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defence cooperation7 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment operation conducted at Tank8 minutes ago
-
Two suspects shot dead in police encounter8 minutes ago
-
3-member dacoits gang busted18 minutes ago
-
Defence minister highlights defence cooperation scope with Jordanian envoy18 minutes ago
-
Scores of masses register for 4th edition of Islamabad Marathon28 minutes ago
-
AJK President rejects India’s objection over British HC’s visit to AJK28 minutes ago
-
DRO for strict implementation on election code of conduct28 minutes ago
-
Election Quiz Contest announced for young voters38 minutes ago
-
JUI-F leader highlights women’s role in elections38 minutes ago
-
Effective measures afoot to overcome loadshedding: Pesco’ official48 minutes ago