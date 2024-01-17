Airspace Violation: Pakistan decides to recall ambassador from Iran, suspend all high level visits

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and suspended all high level visits

following the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran on Tuesday night.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, in a televised press statement, said that Pakistan had also conveyed that the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan who was currently visiting Iran, might not return for the time being.

"We have conveyed this message to the Iranian Government. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being," the spokesperson remarked.

She said that the unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran was a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

She said that the said illegal act was completely unacceptable and had no justification whatsoever.

"Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran," she said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the coming days.