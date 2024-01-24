Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that technological advancement, energy conservation, alternate energy resources and the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in everyday life have made it essential to carry out such interdisciplinary discourse for promotion of unconventional thinking, breaking the silos and challenging the norms which are gradually becoming obsolete

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that technological advancement, energy conservation, alternate energy resources and the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in everyday life have made it essential to carry out such interdisciplinary discourse for promotion of unconventional thinking, breaking the silos and challenging the norms which are gradually becoming obsolete.

He said this while speaking at a Two-day international conference on `Blurring the Barriers: Interdisciplinary of Architecture, organized by Dawood University of Engineering and Technology here Wednesday.

The event was attended by Secretary U&B Noor Samoo, Vice Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr Samreen Hussain, Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission Dr. Tariq Rafi, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Abdul Waheed Bhutto and others.

The CM said that the University was the first institution in Pakistan to introduce Degree programs in disciplines like Electronic Engineering and Industrial Engineering and Management, almost 63 years ago. “The University has produced great Alumni who contributed to the establishment of PTV, Radio Pakistan, SUPARCO, PTCL and such other organizations. “On a global front, they established their worth in the field of Architecture and remained part of team-built Dubai and other landmark infrastructures across the world,” he said.

Justice Baqar said that somehow, this institution lost its way and got off the path of glory it deserved. “Vision, integrity, commitment and delivery can turn every situation around, he said and added that he was satisfied to see the rebuilding of Dawood University and emerging as a quality-conscious institution.

Justice Baqar said that he was moved by the title of the conference `Blurring the Barriers, but I delved further to know more and was happily shocked to see some real out-of-the-box thinking.

The titles of plenary sessions of the conference presenting 180-degree contrast disciplines yet are important to be clubbed together for better design considerations, the CM said and added the Technological advancement, energy conservation, alternate energy resources, and the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in everyday routine life has made it essential to carry out such interdisciplinary discourse. “Promote unconventional thinking, breaking the silos and challenging the norms which are gradually becoming obsolete,” he said.

The CM’s had high expectations of the outcome of this conference. “I eagerly look forward to receiving recommendations from learned speakers and panellists travelling from various parts of the country and abroad,” he said. He also thanked the international keynote speakers physically or online for sharing their knowledge with our students and faculty.

CM said that mutual respect and an urge for learning was the only way forward for every nation. “These Symposiums and conferences are just to open up the doors for future prospects,” he said and urged all the participants to build upon this opportunity and extract the maximum possible benefit during the two days of the conference and beyond.

Earlier, the Chairman HEC, Sindh Prof Taqri Rafi and VC Dawood University Dr Samreen also spoke about the conference.