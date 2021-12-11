Aisha Sayed urges youth to mould their lives in accordance with Islam to gain success

(@FahadShabbir)

Country's youth should mould their lifestyle in accordance with Islamic teachings for gaining success in this world and hereafter, said Deputy Secretary General Jamat e Islami (Women Wing) and former MNA Aisha Sayed

She was addressing the students of a Home Centre, where skill development including embroidery, stitching, Quran with translation were being taught to the deserving girls to make them self sufficient.

She stressed investing in youth for ensuring prosperous Pakistan. She regretted that past governments did not pay any attention to youth.

The Home Centre, situated in Tindodag village, Swat, working in collaboration with Rana Organisation imparted skill training to 50 girls annually and also help them in establishing their own business to make them self sufficient.

The girls of marginalised section of society were being imparted skill enhancing training. She also briefed the audience about the family system.

In 2004, then President Pervaz Musharraf conferred award to Ms Aisha for serving the suffering humanity.

Meanwhile, she also conferred merit certificates among 100 brilliant students of seminary Fatimatuz Zehra lil Banat headed by Maulana Fazal Rahim, in Joe Khela near Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Delivering a motivational lecture at PEN school, Pir Baba near Buner, she asked children and teachers to follow the teachings and Seerat of the the holy prophet (PBUH) for getting success in the life.

Pakistan has the services of hardworking youth and the need was to provide them opportunities.

Highlighting the qualities of vibrant leadership, she said the good leader first constituted his dedicated team willing to pursue his agenda in an effective way. The youth had already played vibrant role in creation of Pakistan. She urged youth to strive hard in bringing positive changes in society.

The country needed the services of upright leadership. She urged electing the leadership who helped promulgating Islamic system in the country.