AIT Holds Project Exhibition 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) on Thursday organized a "Project Exhibition (DAE) 2024" showcasing 250 modern technical skill based projects of 950 Diploma of Associate Engineer Program students from 9 different departments.
Chairman Sindh board of Technical education (SBTE) Dr. Qazi Arif Ali, Managing Director Water Board, Syed Salahuddin, and Managing Director of STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani, Convener FPCCI Mahin Salman, CEO Terrace Pakistan Salman Haroon, President SITE Super Highway Association Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Member Governing Body AIT and others participated in the event.
Chairman SBTE, Dr. Qazi Arif Ali, inaugurated the project exhibition and visited the stalls. He appreciated the projects of the students as unique and inspiring.
Dr. Qazi said that the projects reflected that ideas of AIT students were equipped with modern technical skills. He stressed on providing the students such opportunities to demonstrate their talent and skill.
MD STEVTA, Munawar Ali Mithani said that many projects of students were important for industry and they can be developed on commercial scale with the support of the industry.
Appreciating the efforts of the students, MD Water Board, Syed Salahuddin, underscored the need of strengthening relationship between universities and industrial sector.
Principal AIT, Shahid Jameel, informed that AIT had been organizing the project exhibition for the last 18 years. He congratulated the management of AIT and the organizers for making the exhibition a big success.
People from industries also attended the exhibition and appreciated the knowledge-based skills of the students. More than 40 companies were present at the exhibition to evaluate the performance of the students.
The event concluded with the distribution of shields among 78 students who won the positions. As many as 26 students won the title of best project advisors.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt allocates Rs 104m for ongoing development schemes of HR Division under PSDP 2024-2538 seconds ago
-
DC visits Nullah Lai to inspect dredging work42 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt allocates Rs 2b for Lahore's New Model Fish Market44 seconds ago
-
Khetran terms federal budget people friendly47 seconds ago
-
ADCI visits Mukhtarkar state office Nawabshah53 seconds ago
-
US Treasury Dept delegation meets Minister for Power Awais Leghari10 minutes ago
-
AJK government committed to take climate change mitigation measures: Forest minister10 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti directs to keep youth engaged in healthy activities11 minutes ago
-
Govt allocates Rs 104m for development schemes of HR Division under PSDP 2024-2511 minutes ago
-
IUB improves Times Higher Education impact ranking21 minutes ago
-
Rs 800mln allocated for Auqaf & Religious Affairs21 minutes ago
-
Pb govt prioritizes wildlife conservation with Rs 6.4 bln Budget allocation21 minutes ago