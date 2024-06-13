AIT holds Project Exhibition 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) on Thursday organized a "Project Exhibition (DAE) 2024" showcasing 250 modern technical skill based projects of 950 Diploma of Associate Engineer Program students from 9 different departments.

Chairman Sindh board of Technical education (SBTE) Dr. Qazi Arif Ali, Managing Director Water Board, Syed Salahuddin, and Managing Director of STEVTA Munawar Ali Mithani, Convener FPCCI Mahin Salman, CEO Terrace Pakistan Salman Haroon, President SITE Super Highway Association Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Member Governing Body AIT and others participated in the event.

Chairman SBTE, Dr. Qazi Arif Ali, inaugurated the project exhibition and visited the stalls. He appreciated the projects of the students as unique and inspiring.

Dr. Qazi said that the projects reflected that ideas of AIT students were equipped with modern technical skills. He stressed on providing the students such opportunities to demonstrate their talent and skill.

MD STEVTA, Munawar Ali Mithani said that many projects of students were important for industry and they can be developed on commercial scale with the support of the industry.

Appreciating the efforts of the students, MD Water Board, Syed Salahuddin, underscored the need of strengthening relationship between universities and industrial sector.

Principal AIT, Shahid Jameel, informed that AIT had been organizing the project exhibition for the last 18 years. He congratulated the management of AIT and the organizers for making the exhibition a big success.

People from industries also attended the exhibition and appreciated the knowledge-based skills of the students. More than 40 companies were present at the exhibition to evaluate the performance of the students.

The event concluded with the distribution of shields among 78 students who won the positions. As many as 26 students won the title of best project advisors.