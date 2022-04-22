UrduPoint.com

Aitakaf' Starts From Today Till Eid-ul- Fitr

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Aitakaf' starts from today till Eid-ul- Fitr

Thousands of Muslims started 'Aitakaf' on Friday night in mosques as well as at homes in Sukkur and its adjoining areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Thousands of Muslims started 'Aitakaf' on Friday night in mosques as well as at homes in Sukkur and its adjoining areas. According to the Islamic tradition, the 'Mutakifs' will remain in 'Aitakaf' till the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

After offering the Maghrib prayer on the eve of 20th Ramazan, 'Mutakifs' confined themselves to their respective tents inside the mosques and focused on worship of Allah Almighty. Arrangements for accommodating the observers of 'Aitakaf' have been completed, in the mosques administered by department of 'Auqaf' including Jamia Masjid Bandar Road, Raheem Masjid, Allah Wali Masjid, Moti Masjid, Ali Masjid and Sufaid Masjid in addition to the mosques in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccababd, Noshehroferoze, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh.

Special security plan has been finalized for the 'Mutakifs', as the rush of Muslims in the mosques ate being amplified during the last segment of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Sindh Road Sukkur Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot Prayer Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

World Earth Day observed at IUB, seminar, walk hel ..

World Earth Day observed at IUB, seminar, walk held to mark the day

2 minutes ago
 US to Respond If China Establishes Permanent Base ..

US to Respond If China Establishes Permanent Base on Solomon Islands - White Hou ..

2 minutes ago
 Floods heap woes on South Africa trading hub

Floods heap woes on South Africa trading hub

2 minutes ago
 Iftaar dinner arranged for officers, personnel, fa ..

Iftaar dinner arranged for officers, personnel, families of martyrs at SSU headq ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara awards certificate of appreciation to 1 ..

DIG Hazara awards certificate of appreciation to 140 policemen of Abbottabad

8 minutes ago
 Qadir Patel urges to make joint efforts to eradica ..

Qadir Patel urges to make joint efforts to eradicate polio

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.