Aitakaf' starts from today till Eid-ul- Fitr

Thousands of Muslims started 'Aitakaf' on Friday night in mosques as well as at homes in Sukkur and its adjoining areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Thousands of Muslims started 'Aitakaf' on Friday night in mosques as well as at homes in Sukkur and its adjoining areas. According to the Islamic tradition, the 'Mutakifs' will remain in 'Aitakaf' till the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

After offering the Maghrib prayer on the eve of 20th Ramazan, 'Mutakifs' confined themselves to their respective tents inside the mosques and focused on worship of Allah Almighty. Arrangements for accommodating the observers of 'Aitakaf' have been completed, in the mosques administered by department of 'Auqaf' including Jamia Masjid Bandar Road, Raheem Masjid, Allah Wali Masjid, Moti Masjid, Ali Masjid and Sufaid Masjid in addition to the mosques in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccababd, Noshehroferoze, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh.

Special security plan has been finalized for the 'Mutakifs', as the rush of Muslims in the mosques ate being amplified during the last segment of Ramazan.