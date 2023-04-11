Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Aitakaf' Starts On 21st Of Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Aitakaf' starts on 21st of Ramazan

Thousands of faithful perform 'Aitakaf' from the 21st Ramazan in the city mosques and its adjoining areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Thousands of faithful perform 'Aitakaf' from the 21st Ramazan in the city mosques and its adjoining areas.

According to the Islamic tradition, the 'Mutakifs' will remain in 'Aitakaf' till the eve of Eid-ul-Fitir.

After offering the Maghrib prayer on the eve of the 20th Ramazan, 'Mutakifs' confined themselves to their respective tents inside the mosques and focused on the worship of the Almighty.

Arrangements for accommodating the observers of 'Aitakaf' have been completed, in the mosques administered by the department of 'Auqaf' including Jamia Masjid Bandar Road, Raheem Masjid, Allah Wali Masjid, Moti Masjid and Sufaid Masjid in addition to the mosques in Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccababd, Noshehroferoze, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts of the northern Sindh.

A special security plan has been finalized for the 'Mutakifs', as the rush of Muslims in the mosques will amplify during the last segment of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Sindh Road Shikarpur Khairpur Ghotki Kandhkot Prayer Mosque Muslim From

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

7 minutes ago
 Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Repo ..

Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Reports

8 minutes ago
 Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chie ..

Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chief to LHC CJ

8 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises deli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises delimitation schedule for Islamaba ..

14 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing bus ..

Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing business community

2 minutes ago
 Justice Isa issues clarification regarding invitat ..

Justice Isa issues clarification regarding invitation to celebrate Golden Jubile ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.