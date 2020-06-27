Aitcheson BoG reconstituted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday approved the reconstitution of board of Governors (BoG) of Aitcheson College comprising 22 members.

The BoG, in which Governor Punjab Sarwar sits as the President, is made of 16 non-official members and six official members including Chief Secretary Punjab, General Officer Commanding 10 Division, Secretary Punjab Higher education Department (PHED), Provincial Secretary Finance and Principal Aitcheson College Lahore.

In his message to the BoG members, Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said no compromise would be made on transparency and merit, adding that the government was pursuing a policy of strengthening educational institutions in Punjab.