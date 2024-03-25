Aitchison College Principal Resigns Over Fines Dispute
Michael A. Thomson has resigned after he refused to Punjab Governor to exempt fines imposed on children of a federal minister.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2024) Michael A. Thomson, the principal of Aitchison College, located in the provincial capital Lahoreon Monday resigned from his position after differences with the Punjab Governor over the matter of exemption of Federal minister's children's fines.
According to a local tv reports, it is reported that a letter was written to the principal of Aitchison College by Governor of Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman for the exemption of fines for a federal minister's children.
However, Michael A. Thomson denied this demand and resigned from his position.
It has been stated that the principal of Aitchison College, Michael A. Thomson, also wrote a letter to the authorities, stating that there is no room for nepotism and politics in educational institutions.
He mentioned the efforts made for the preservation of the college's reputation but destructive changes were made in policies due to biased actions from the Governor House, leading to the collapse of governance.
In the letter from Michael A. Thomson, it was further stated that it is beyond doubt that the institutions running with such negligence are not viable.
“Due to extremely poor governance, besides resigning, there is no other option left for me. Therefore, I am resigning from my position on April 1st and will not be part of any new admissions,” he wrote.
