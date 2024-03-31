Aitikaf worship - a status of obligatory sufficiency: Scholars

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Islamic scholars say Aitikaf is the next stage of fasting in spiritual development and purification of soul wherein the mutakif (one who enters into Aitikaf) dissociates himself from all worldly affairs and spends his time in prayers and supplications.

There is scholarly consensus that Aitikaf (ritual retreat) is not an obligation in islam, except for one who makes a vow to do it. Some hold that if a person makes an intention to do ritual retreat (Aitikaf) for a certain period of time and then begins it, he or she is obligated to fulfill this period as intended. Others say that fasting is a necessary condition of ritual retreat (Aitikaf). Still, others maintain that one must be ritually pure, through ablution (wudu’) or ritual bathing (ghusl), to make ritual retreat (Aitikaf).

Mufti Zubair of Jamia Ashrafia told APP that the concept of ritual retreat (Aitikaf) comes in association with Ramazan in verse 187 of the Quran’s second Surah (Surat Al-Baqarah, 2:187), occurring in the course of the verses (2:183-187) that enjoin fasting and the Ramazan fast in particular. Aitikaf, means to restrain oneself or stop, while according to Sharia, means staying in a mosque during the last 10 days of Ramazan, he added.

To a query Mufti Zubair said that in Arabic language, Aitikaf means to adhere or commit oneself to something. In the Sharia, it marks a particular person taking up stay in a mosque in a specific way for a specified time period.

Noted scholar Maulana Syed Abdul Kabir Azad told APP that in a mosque, simply being there with pure intention – itself a continuous act worship whenever one undertakes it as such. Aitikaf is the acceptable and true form of ritual retreat and seclusion, as opposed to the forms of monasticism other communities have established.

Allah Almighty says in the Quran: “But as for the tradition of monasticism – they themselves invented it.

Never did We prescribe it for them, but only that they seek the pleasure of God" (Surat Al-Hadid, 57:27), he added.

In provincial metropolis, at hundreds of mosques, thousands of Muslims sat in Aitikaf before Maghrib prayers on Sunday. The arrangements were being made under the supervision of the Punjab Auqaf Department in the province's top 100 endowed mosques, including Jamia Masjid Data Darbar, Badshahi Masjid, Jamia Ashrafia, Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Almuntazir and other historically significant mosques.

In Jamia Masjid Data Darbar, the city of seclusion has been divided into four sections for over 2,000 seclusion seekers. The process of setting up cabins named after Baba Ghousia, Baba Farid, Baba Bahoo, and Baba Ahmad Raza has begun in the designated sections. More than 500 citizens sat in the historical and globally renowned Badshahi Mosque. Special arrangements are being made for the security of those secluding at both locations in Lahore.

Unauthorised individuals and personalities have not been allowed entry into the seclusion cabins, and legal action will be taken against violators. Administrator Data Darbar, Tauqeer Mahmood Wattoo, along with Aitikaf Committee Head and Manager Tahir Maqsood, and Haji Tabeer Mahmood Chishti, will welcome the attendees and assist them to their cabins in the Data Darbar complex.

Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad welcomed the congregants at Badshahi Mosque. Convenor Langar Committee Mian Saeed is responsible for providing facilities including food for Sehri and Iftar to the congregants in the Data Darbar complex.They were assisted by Administrator Tauqeer Mahmood Wattoo, Executive Officer Nauman Saifi, Managers Sheikh Muhammad Jameel, Tahir Maqsood, Sheikh Asif Mansoor, along with Zahid Anwar Butt and Muhammad Hassan.

Maulana Azad is overseeing arrangements for Sehri and Iftar along with other amenities for the congregants at Badshahi Mosque.