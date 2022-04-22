UrduPoint.com

Aitkaf At Data Gunj Bakhsh And Badshahi Mosques

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 06:12 PM

Aitkaf at Data Gunj Bakhsh and Badshahi mosques

At the start of the last Ashra (ten days) of Ramazan, thousands of people will observe Aitkaf in mosques, under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :At the start of the last Ashra (ten days) of Ramazan, thousands of people will observe Aitkaf in mosques, under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

A spokesperson for the Auqaf Department said that over 1,000 people would observe Aitkaf at Jamia Masjid Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh and around 500 at Alamgiri Badshahi Masjid.

Special arrangements have been made for Sehri and Iftar, cleaning, security and medical facilities for the Aitkaf observers.

Related Topics

Punjab Mosque

Recent Stories

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns demolition of Muslim-ow ..

Pakistan strongly condemns demolition of Muslim-owned properties in New Dehli

24 minutes ago
 German Chancellor to Visit Japan Next Week

German Chancellor to Visit Japan Next Week

1 minute ago
 US Troops to Arrive 'in Nanosecond' If Anyone Atte ..

US Troops to Arrive 'in Nanosecond' If Anyone Attempts to Occupy NATO Territory ..

1 minute ago
 'Economic terrorism', autocratic steps hallmarks o ..

'Economic terrorism', autocratic steps hallmarks of Imran's rule: Marriyum

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister for swift adoption of green, sustai ..

Prime Minister for swift adoption of green, sustainable model to protect our pla ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.