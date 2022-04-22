Aitkaf at Data Gunj Bakhsh and Badshahi mosques

At the start of the last Ashra (ten days) of Ramazan, thousands of people will observe Aitkaf in mosques, under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :At the start of the last Ashra (ten days) of Ramazan, thousands of people will observe Aitkaf in mosques, under the auspices of the Punjab Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department.

A spokesperson for the Auqaf Department said that over 1,000 people would observe Aitkaf at Jamia Masjid Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh and around 500 at Alamgiri Badshahi Masjid.

Special arrangements have been made for Sehri and Iftar, cleaning, security and medical facilities for the Aitkaf observers.