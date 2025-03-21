Aitkaf begins at Faisal Masjid with 1000 worshippers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Around 1,000 worshippers commenced Aitkaf at Faisal Masjid on Friday before Maghrib prayers under the supervision of the Dawah academy of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI).

According to Dr Qari Zia ur Rehman, Incharge of Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre, the selection of participants was finalized after a thorough screening process. The faithful will observe Aitkaf during the last ten days of Ramadan.

The Faisal Masjid Islamic Centre of Dawah Academy will conduct special lectures during this period, while participants will also take part in Qiyam-ul-Lail, organized by Dawah Academy in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Renowned Qura from across the country will recite the Quran during these night prayers.

Dawah Academy has ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place, including medical and essential facilities, without any charge for the worshippers. food stalls have been set up to offer a variety of meal options, allowing participants to choose according to their preference.