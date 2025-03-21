Open Menu

Aitkaf Gatherings Begin In Lahore Mosques Also

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Hundreds of thousands of devoted worshippers began observing Aitkaf (spiritual retreat) on the 20th of Ramazan, after the Asr prayers on Friday.

Under the supervision of the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department, large-scale arrangements have been made for Aitkaf at the Data Darbar Complex, the historic Badshahi Masjid, and other endowment mosques.

At Data Darbar Complex, more than 1,800 worshippers from across the country, including Lahore, Nankana Sahib, and Peshawar, have gathered for Aitkaf.

Administrator Sheikh Jameel Ahmed, along with Aitkaf Committee Head and Manager Tahir Maqsood, Zahid Anwar Butt, Asif Saeed, Saqib Naseem, and Alhaj Tabrez Mahmood Chishti, welcomed the worshippers.

The Data Darbar managers, accompanied by around 100 volunteers, checked the identification cards of the participants and supervised the screening of their belongings.

The fortunate worshippers were guided to designated cabins within the Aitkaf halls, named Bab-e-Ghosia, Bab-e-Faridiya, Bab-e-Bahoo, and Bab-e-Ahmad Raza.

During their stay, the worshippers at Data Darbar will be provided Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (fast-breaking meal) with the assistance of Madina Foundation, Hajveri Foundation, and other philanthropists.

At Badshahi Masjid Lahore, approximately 500 worshippershave undertaken Aitkaf. Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and Khateeb (chief cleric) of Badshahi Mosque, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad, welcomed them.

In the provincial capital, Aitkaf gatherings have also been arranged at mosques under the Auqaf Department, including Masjid Wazir Khan, Sunehri Masjid, and Jamia Masjid Shah Kamal.

Several major religious institutions, such as Minhaj-ul-Quran, Jamia Ashrafia, Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Al-Muntazar, Jamia-tul-Hussain Johar Town, Jamia Al-Qadisiyah, Markaz Ahl-e-Hadith Lawrence Road, Grand Bahria Mosque, and Jamia Masjid Mansoorah, are also hosting collective Aitkaf.

Other mosques in Lahore hosting Aitkaf include Jamia Masjid Nadwat-ul-Ulama, Jamia Masjid Abu Huraira, Jamia Masjid Kubra New Samanabad, Dar-ul-Uloom Hanafiya Liberty Market Gulberg, and Jamia Masjid Fatima Workshop Stop Gulberg.

Additionally, Jamia Masjid Ahsan-ur-Rahim Gulberg, Jamia Masjid Siddiqia (Bairun Masti Gate), Jamia Masjid D Block Model Town, and Jamia Masjid Ahmad Ali Lahori (Sheranwala Gate) have also arranged for Aitkaf.

Mosques such as Masjid-e-Shuhada on Mall Road, Jamia Al-Quds at Chowk Dalgaran, and several others have also witnessed a large number of people engaging in Aitkaf.

It is highly likely that the Eid-ul-Fitr moon will be sighted on Sunday, March 30, marking the conclusion of Aitkaf.

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers are expected to be observed nationwide on Monday, March 31.

As the final ten days of Ramazan (last Ashra) begin, the number of worshippers in mosques has significantly increased, and the presence of those observing Aitkaf has further enhanced the spiritual atmosphere.

