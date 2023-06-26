Open Menu

Aitzaz Ahsan Demands PM Shehbaz’s Resignation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2023 | 04:57 PM

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

The prominent lawyer makes this demand in response to objections raised by the government against inclusion of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in the bench seized with the hearing of pleas against military trial of the civilians.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2023) After dissolution of the seven-member bench of the Supreme Court, prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday called for the resignation of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Aitzaz Ahsan, who is a lawyer, demanded Shehbaz Sharif to step down from his position during a media interaction outside the court.

He made this demand in response to objections raised by the government; the bench constituted for hearing appeals against military court trials of civilians was disbanded.

Aitzaz Ahsan voiced criticism against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, alleging that they had no intention of holding the general election on the previously announced date of October 8, as agreed upon by the coalition government.

He specifically mentioned Maryam Nawaz, the vice president and chief organizer of PML-N, and Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), stating that their speeches and rallies have undermined the authority of the courts.

Aitzaz Ahsan further asserted that the politicians found guilty of contempt of court should be disqualified by the Supreme Court.

It is worth noting that these developments are ongoing and subject to further updates.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz October Muslim Media From Government Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with ..

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

5 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

21 minutes ago
 Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

48 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

1 hour ago
Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

1 hour ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

1 hour ago
 ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

4 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan