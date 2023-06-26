Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

(@Abdulla99267510)

The prominent lawyer makes this demand in response to objections raised by the government against inclusion of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah in the bench seized with the hearing of pleas against military trial of the civilians.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2023) After dissolution of the seven-member bench of the Supreme Court, prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday called for the resignation of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Aitzaz Ahsan, who is a lawyer, demanded Shehbaz Sharif to step down from his position during a media interaction outside the court.

He made this demand in response to objections raised by the government; the bench constituted for hearing appeals against military court trials of civilians was disbanded.

Aitzaz Ahsan voiced criticism against the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, alleging that they had no intention of holding the general election on the previously announced date of October 8, as agreed upon by the coalition government.

He specifically mentioned Maryam Nawaz, the vice president and chief organizer of PML-N, and Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), stating that their speeches and rallies have undermined the authority of the courts.

Aitzaz Ahsan further asserted that the politicians found guilty of contempt of court should be disqualified by the Supreme Court.

It is worth noting that these developments are ongoing and subject to further updates.