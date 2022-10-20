UrduPoint.com

Aitzaz Ahsan Dispels Notion About Leaving PPP For Joining PTI

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Founding member of Pakistan Peoples Party and prominent lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan on Thursday dispelled the notion that he was leaving his party to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a press conference at his residence here, he cleared that Imran Khan was his friend but he would not leave the PPP.

He said that he had been neighbour of Imran Khan for the last fifty years and found him (Imran) as a good person, but it did not mean that he would join the PTI.

He said that he believed in politeness with political rival and did not like foul language over political differences.

He said that during the lawyers' movement, he was asked to leave the PPP, on which he refused and told the lawyers that he could leave leadership of the movement but not the party.

Aitzaz Ahsan said relations with political parties should remain polite. He said that the PPP was like his family, adding, "I am not leaving the Pakistan Peoples Party"He said that the PPP was the only national democratic political party which gave the right to express difference of opinion even in its meetings.

