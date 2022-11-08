UrduPoint.com

Aitzaz Ahsan Visits Imran Khan At Zaman Park

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2022 | 04:54 PM

The Senior PPP leader inquires after Imran Khan at his residence and discusses prevailing situation.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) PPP senior leader Barrister Chaudhary Aitzaz Ahsan visited PTI Chairman Imran Khan to inquiry him after at his residence in Zaman Park on Tuesday.

Aitzaz Ahsan is the first prominent leader from the opposition parties who visited Imran Khan. Both the leaders discussed the matter involving assassination attempt and registration of the FIR.

According to the sources, Aitzaz Ahsan called on Imran Khan to give an important message amid the prevailing political situation.

Earlier, Barrister Aitzaz had shared his view points on registration of the FIR against assassination attempt on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during morning show of a local private tv.

The PTI had earlier rejected the FIR, saying that the Names given by Imran Khan were not included in it. It termed it “useless piece of paper”.

