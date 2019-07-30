Aiwan-e-Sadr recommends federal cabinet to restore its gift and entertainment budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Aiwan-e-Sadr has recommended the federal cabinet to restore its gift and entertainment budget.In the summary sent by finance ministry to federal cabinet it has been said that Aiwan-e-Sadr be exempted from cabinet decision regarding ban on gift and entertainment budget

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th July, 2019) Aiwan-e-Sadr has recommended the Federal cabinet to restore its gift and entertainment budget.In the summary sent by finance ministry to federal cabinet it has been said that Aiwan-e-Sadr be exempted from cabinet decision regarding ban on gift and entertainment budget.

Aiwan-e-Sadr secretariat by virtue of its work and office enjoys a unique position.

President secretariat is not included in schedule one and two of rules of business. President secretariat makes arrangements for Pakistani and foreign guests in Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The responsibility for holding different ceremonies on different national days lies with president secretariat. Therefore, cabinet should exempt president secretariat from the restrictions imposed under the head of gift and entertainment budget.