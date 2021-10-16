Aiwan e Sadr shares documentary on twitter on Green Presidency Initiative

Aiwan-e-Sadr was the first presidency in the world that has been awarded with an international certification of ISO 50001 EnMS to run fully on green energy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Aiwan-e-Sadr was the first presidency in the world that has been awarded with an international certification of ISO 50001 EnMS to run fully on green energy.

The twitter account of President of Pakistan on Saturday shared a documentary on achievements of President Dr. Arif Alvi's Green Presidency Initiative in Aiwan-e-Sadr https://twitter.com/PresOfPakistan/status/1449299073429872643?s=20.