Aiwan-e-Sadr to open its doors to general public on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Aiwan-e-Sadr will open its doors to the general public on Saturday providing them a rare opportunity to show the magnificent building as well as its beautiful green lawns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Aiwan-e-Sadr will open its doors to the general public on Saturday providing them a rare opportunity to show the magnificent building as well as its beautiful green lawns.

The presidency will remain open for the people from 1300 hours to 1600 hours on New Year Day.

The building was also opened to the public a few times in the past, in pursuance of the government's commitment to open all state buildings to the general public which otherwise used to be considered a no-go area.

The people, desiring to visit the Aiwan-e-Sadr have been asked to ensure carrying their COVID vaccination certificates and wear face mask as a pre-requisite for entry.

No visitor would be allowed to carry any electronic device like a mobile phone or camera.