Aiwan-e-Sadr Turns Blue To Celebrate World Children's Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 09:31 PM

The building of the Aiwan-e-Sadr was illuminated with blue lights on Friday to join the world community on the World Children's Day annually celebrated on November 20

"Aiwan-e-Sadr's building is hued blue in connection with Universal Children's Day i.e., 20 November 2021," according to the official Twitter handle of the President of Pakistan.

Last year too, all the landmark buildings including the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Parliament House, Supreme Court of Pakistan and Pakistan Monument went blue to mark the day.

On this day, the leadership of Pakistan also reiterated their resolve to protect country's children from all types of exploitation, exclusion and marginalization.

According to the United Nations, World Children Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to "promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare.

" The celebration on November 20, in fact marks the date in 1959 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in 1989 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

This year, Children's Day is being celebrated under the theme of "A Better Future for Every Child."According to Unicef, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown how inequality affected the rights of every child.

"From climate change, education and mental health, to ending racism and discrimination, children and young people are raising their voices on the issues that matter to their generation and calling for adults to create a better future."

