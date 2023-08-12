Aiwan-e-Sahafat finalized arrangements of independence day

Aiwan e Sahafat Mirpurkhas finalized the arrangements and other facilities for the historic mega central event of the 76th Independence Day celebration to be held at Station Road on 13th August Sunday late night

The longest National flag in the history of Pakistan will be hoisted in the ceremony.

The office bearers of Aiwan e Sahafat President Fazal Shar and member executive committee Falak Sher, have ensured all the necessary facilities, seating arrangements, cultural programs, parking, water and electricity supply for the participants who will participate in the Independence Day.

Deployment of medical and first aid, cleaning, stage, big screen, canopies, modern lighting and sound system and stalls in the venue.

AK Foundation will hoist the largest 1000 feet national flag in the history of Pakistan at the Jashan Azadi ceremony.

AK Foundation, dedicated to the enthusiasm of the people, has set up a stall of national flags, flags, badges, face painting, caps, shirts, bangles and children's national dress free of charge for the participants, especially the children.

The whole of Mirpurkhas is looking very excited about Independence Day. Keeping with its tradition, Aiwan e sahafat has organized the main mega event of independence celebration for the citizens at Station Road, in which the biggest cake of Pakistan's independence will be cut at twelve o'clock and at the same time there will be a spectacular display of fireworks.

The flag will be unfurled along with the national anthem. A large number of citizens including all political, social, religious, lawyers, civil society and other personalities and organizations participate in this unique celebration of independence.

On this occasion, the host of the event, Falak Sher has given a message to the citizens and said that if the celebration of independence is celebrated with discipline, it will be more fun and the image of a conscious nation will also come out, While one-wheeling will not be allowed and all must be disciplined.