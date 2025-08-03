Aiwan-e-Sahafat Mirpurkhas to celebrate 78th Independence Day

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) The Aiwan-e-Sahafat Mirpurkhas has announced plans to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan in a grand manner, with the theme "Battle for Truth". The organization aims to encourage the Pakistan Armed Forces for their strong response to enemy countries.

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of General Secretary Azhar Ali Chadhar on Sunday to review the preparations for the main Independence Day event, which will be attended by thousands of passionate citizens.

The main ceremony will be held on the night of August 13 at Station Road, Mirpurkhas, featuring performances by famous artists from across the country and province.

The event will begin with preparations starting from the morning of August 13, and the main stage will be set up for a spectacular display. At midnight, after the national anthem, a flag hoisting ceremony will take place, followed by fireworks and the cutting of a 60-pound cake.

The celebration is expected to be attended by local writers, intellectuals, political, social, and religious figures, as well as administration officials.

