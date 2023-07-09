Aiwan-e-Sahafat patrons paid rich tribute to Madr-e-Millat: Mirpurkhas

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :On behalf of Aiwan e Sahafat Mirpurkhas patrons Muhammad Hashim Shar, President Fazal Shar, Senior Vice President Mukhtar Krio, Vice President Abdul Ghar Rind, General Secretary Azhar Chaddar, Trasurer Nisar Sheikh Mani, Information Secretary Raza Rind, Joint Secretary Raja Sindhi members, MMC Falk Sher, Hasan Malik Senior Journalists Ubedullah Kori, Raja Rashid, Nadir Khan Yousafzai, Zaman Qaim Khani Ghafar Shar, Owais Malik and others paid rich tribute to Mother of the Nation Ms. Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary.

They said that she played a very important role in the establishment of Pakistan alongside the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and played the role of a great brother's great sister and public leader in the true sense of the word.

Fatima Jinnah proved by her sincerity that women are in no way less than men and with their hard work, dedication and passion they can make their mark in every field.

They added that the Nation pays tribute to the services of the Mother of the Nation for the establishment of Pakistan and subsequently for the strengthening of democracy in the country and will always remain indebted to her.

They further said that the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Ms. Fatima Jinnah, the poet of the East, Allama Iqbal's Pakistan will become the most powerful country in the world in the near future and Pakistan's army, civil leadership and all institutions will join it.