UrduPoint.com

Aizaz Lauds Govt's Efforts For Expanding Trade Ties With Regional, Neighboring Countries

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Aizaz lauds govt's efforts for expanding trade ties with regional, neighboring countries

Former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Thursday lauded the government's efforts for expanding trade ties with regional and neighbouring countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Thursday lauded the government's efforts for expanding trade ties with regional and neighbouring countries.

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan's current policy would have a positive impact on the economic and energy sector. Commenting on trade with Iran, he said, we should see our country's interest and the people's prosperity.

Appreciating the foreign policy of the incumbent government, he said maintaining relations with world-developed nations is in the interest of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about border trade, he said expanding trade alongside the border market would help benefit the people of neighbouring countries.

To a question about Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan, he said this is a good step from Pakistan's side to focus on the oil and gas sector.

To another question about agreement with IMF, he said Pakistan had been facing difficulties in the past but we have sufficient resources to move forward.

He said it is imperative to utilize available resources for progressing fast in the region. He said there is a dire need to work in the information technology field.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister Technology Iran Oil Visit Azerbaijan Border Gas Market National University From Government Agreement PTV

Recent Stories

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

2 minutes ago
 European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers Fr ..

European Commission to Ban Chinese 5G Suppliers From Own Network - Commissioner

4 minutes ago
 Turkey Conducts International Military Drills Invo ..

Turkey Conducts International Military Drills Involving Drones - Reports

4 minutes ago
 NADRA Chairman to be appointed on merit: Minister ..

NADRA Chairman to be appointed on merit: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah

2 minutes ago
 Maryam visits youth coordinator Kirmani's residenc ..

Maryam visits youth coordinator Kirmani's residence

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Talked to Blinken About US Priorities f ..

Biden Says Talked to Blinken About US Priorities for Upcoming China Trip

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.