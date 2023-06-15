Former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Thursday lauded the government's efforts for expanding trade ties with regional and neighbouring countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ):Former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry on Thursday lauded the government's efforts for expanding trade ties with regional and neighbouring countries.

Talking to PTV, he said Pakistan's current policy would have a positive impact on the economic and energy sector. Commenting on trade with Iran, he said, we should see our country's interest and the people's prosperity.

Appreciating the foreign policy of the incumbent government, he said maintaining relations with world-developed nations is in the interest of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about border trade, he said expanding trade alongside the border market would help benefit the people of neighbouring countries.

To a question about Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan, he said this is a good step from Pakistan's side to focus on the oil and gas sector.

To another question about agreement with IMF, he said Pakistan had been facing difficulties in the past but we have sufficient resources to move forward.

He said it is imperative to utilize available resources for progressing fast in the region. He said there is a dire need to work in the information technology field.