UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK; 48 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Detected

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

AJK; 48 new coronavirus positive cases detected

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 18 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir continued facing the rapid novel coronavirus spread after 48 more cases, tested positive during last 24 hours raising tally to 1888 in the liberated territory on Saturday, State health authorities said.

A the same time, 1174 patients out of total of 1888 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Saturday night.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 47 death across AJK included 17 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 22217 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 1888 positive cases detected across the State so far.

Related Topics

Jammu Same Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IMF calls for further action to secure resilient r ..

1 hour ago

2,584 companies operating at DIFC, 13% YoY increas ..

2 hours ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

2 hours ago

UAE rulers follow Hope Probe&#039;s pre-flight pre ..

2 hours ago

'Field formations must develop strong connection w ..

52 minutes ago

De-watering continues to clean stagnant water afte ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.