AJK; 48 new coronavirus positive cases detected

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 18 (APP):Azad Jammu Kashmir continued facing the rapid novel coronavirus spread after 48 more cases, tested positive during last 24 hours raising tally to 1888 in the liberated territory on Saturday, State health authorities said.

A the same time, 1174 patients out of total of 1888 tested positive in Azad Jammu Kashmir, have been discharged after complete recovery from various health facilities across the state so far, the state health authorities told media Saturday night.

The pandemic has so far claimed a total of 47 death across AJK included 17 in Muzaffarabad, 05 in Poonch district, 05 in Mirpur, 07 in Bhimbher 06 in Bagh and 05 in Kotli, 02 in Neelam valley district.

According to the Health Authorities a total of 22217 suspected cases from various parts of the State were sent for test, of which a total of 1888 positive cases detected across the State so far.