UrduPoint.com

AJK A Sensitive Region: Difficult For Lent Officers To Win Hearts And Minds Of The Masses: AJK PM.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 11:04 PM

AJK a sensitive region: Difficult for lent officers to win hearts and minds of the masses: AJK PM.

Azad Jammu Kashmir is a sensitive area where it is difficult for lent officers to win hearts and minds of people, observed Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir is a sensitive area where it is difficult for lent officers to win hearts and minds of people, observed Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday.

He was addressing farewell function hosted in the State metropolis on Friday for the outgoing Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan.

The AJK PM, however, added that though it was difficult to keep everyone happy but Shakeel Qadir Khan had won the hearts of people through his diligent work.

Speaking on the occasion the Tanveer Illayas praised the outgoing CS for, what he observed, his unprecedented services in Azad Kashmir. He said that the former secretary used his best management skills to work for development and ensure good governance in AJK.

"The Lent officers, he said, have a key role in the AJK's development, establishing good governance and strengthening the political and ideological relationship between the Azad Kashmir Pakistan.The people of Azad Kashmir, he said, have not only ideological but also religious and emotional ties with Pakistan. "The people of the state (AJK) consider Pakistan as their destination", PM said.

Welcoming the newly inducted chief secretary, the AJK PM expressed the hope that the new CS would utilize his full potential and capabilities to strengthen the ideological and intellectual links between the people of two regions.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Abdul Majeed Khan, former Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and other officials also addressed the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Jammu Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Best

Recent Stories

International conference concludes at SU with reco ..

International conference concludes at SU with recommendations to improve agricul ..

54 seconds ago
 SSP stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on basis ..

SSP stopped salaries of over 94 policemen on basis of departmental inquiry

55 seconds ago
 Ukraine's key IT sector booming despite Russian in ..

Ukraine's key IT sector booming despite Russian invasion

57 seconds ago
 LUMHS employees appreciates VC efforts for securin ..

LUMHS employees appreciates VC efforts for securing CM approval for land

59 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court sets aside appointment of direct ..

Lahore High Court sets aside appointment of director general PHOTA

17 minutes ago
 Resolving issue of missing persons top most priori ..

Resolving issue of missing persons top most priority: Riaz Pirzada

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.