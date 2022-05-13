AJK a sensitive region: Difficult for lent officers to win hearts and minds of the masses: AJK PM.

Azad Jammu Kashmir is a sensitive area where it is difficult for lent officers to win hearts and minds of people, observed Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu Kashmir is a sensitive area where it is difficult for lent officers to win hearts and minds of people, observed Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Friday.

He was addressing farewell function hosted in the State metropolis on Friday for the outgoing Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan.

The AJK PM, however, added that though it was difficult to keep everyone happy but Shakeel Qadir Khan had won the hearts of people through his diligent work.

Speaking on the occasion the Tanveer Illayas praised the outgoing CS for, what he observed, his unprecedented services in Azad Kashmir. He said that the former secretary used his best management skills to work for development and ensure good governance in AJK.

"The Lent officers, he said, have a key role in the AJK's development, establishing good governance and strengthening the political and ideological relationship between the Azad Kashmir Pakistan.The people of Azad Kashmir, he said, have not only ideological but also religious and emotional ties with Pakistan. "The people of the state (AJK) consider Pakistan as their destination", PM said.

Welcoming the newly inducted chief secretary, the AJK PM expressed the hope that the new CS would utilize his full potential and capabilities to strengthen the ideological and intellectual links between the people of two regions.

On this occasion, Finance Minister Abdul Majeed Khan, former Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan and other officials also addressed the ceremony.