AJK AB Chairman Calls On President Sultan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 02:00 AM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The newly-elected Chairman of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Accountability Bureau (AB), Mushtaq Ahmed Janjua, called on the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu and Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday, official sources said.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, while congratulating Mushtaq Ahmed Janjua on assuming the charge of the Bureau, said that people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir have great expectations from the Accountability Bureau, and his appointment has further increased these expectations, the AJK President's office said.

The AJK President asked the AB Chief to play his role effectively in implementing the accountability act, which he said was introduced back in 2001 when he was Prime Minister of the state.

The AJK Accountability Act, he said, was passed by the Legislative Assembly with the intent to eliminate corruption and make Azad Jammu and Kashmir a corruption-free region. The AB chief thanked the president for appointing him as Chairman of the Accountability Bureau.

