AJK Accountability Bureau Chairman Presents Performance Report To President

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 09:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :AJK Accountability Bureau Chairman Sardar Naeem Ahmed Shiraz called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here on Tuesday and apprised him of the performance of his institution.

Barrister Sultan on the occasion said as a credible institution, the Accountability Bureau's role in the region was to create an enabling environment for ensuring a corruption-free society by engaging all stakeholders.

He said the Accountability Act was unanimously passed by the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in 2001 when he was the prime minister.

He said the Bureau was rendered toothless by the subsequent governments, however, efforts were being made to restore it to its original state so that it could work properly. A cabinet committee was also working in that regard.

The AJK president said he believed in transparent and effective accountability of the government.

