AJK accountability chief approves annual performance report

The Chairman Accountability Bureau Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Naeem Ahmed Shiraz approved the annual performance report of the accountability bureau AJK on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD., (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Chairman Accountability Bureau Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Naeem Ahmed Shiraz approved the annual performance report of the accountability bureau AJK on Friday.

The Meeting was attended by Chief prosecutor Sardar Amjad Aslam, Director Legal Razaq Ahmed Nadeem, Director Administration and Complaints Syed Saleem Ghardezi,Deputy Director Investigation SP Atta ur Rehman, Technical Expert Engineering Shahid Waseem Qurashi, Deputy Director Administration Sardar Gulfaraz Ahmed, Assistant Director Admin Qazi Abdul Qadeer, Staff Officer to Chairman, technical Experts Revenue Muhammad Yusuf and Sarwar Kataria besides, Focal Person Accountability Bureau Naveed ur Rehman Khayali also attended the Meeting and presented annual Performance Report of the Bureau before the Meeting.

The Meeting appraised the performance Report and the Chairman Accountability Bureau expressed his satisfaction over the Report and said that the existence of this institution was vital for the state and its masses and termed it a blessing.

Chairman Sardar Naeem Shiraz was of the view that millions of rupees have been recovered from the accused and several References have also been filed in the Court besides, the complainants have been compensated which boosted up the confidence of the people over the Bureau, he said added.

He said that we have fully intended to root out corrupt practices and embezzlement from the institutions and Administration and saying that Accountability Bureau will bring those culprits under the constitutional shackles that damaged corers of rupees to the national exchequer.

He asserted that we constantly trying to work transparently and according to the merit in the Bureau and make this institution exemplary, Shiraz said.

The Focal Person of Accountability Bureau Need ur Rehman Khayali on the occasion give a Multi Media briefing regarding the achievements of 2021.

The participants of the Meeting expressed their confidence on the performance of the Bureau and also proposed to more improvement in the annual performance report.

The Bureau opined that annual performance Report would be soon presented to the AJK President as per its act.